Jagame Thandhiram: Makers Of Dhanush Starrer Announce Big Surprise!

After the stupendous success of his previous venture Karnan, that released theatrically amid the second wave of COVID-19 on April 9, Dhanush is all set to drop his highly anticipated film Jagame Thandhiram soon. The gangster drama will hit Netflix on June 18.

To escalate the excitement of fans and followers, the team had recently released the trailer of the film, which garnered positive response from netizens, with many already predicting it's massive success. Well, up next, the makers are gearing up to drop the audio track of the film on June 7. Taking to his social media handle, director Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "#JagameThandhiram Audio from June 7th... A

@Music_Santhosh Musical!!" Along with the big news, the young director also shared a brand new poster of the film featuring one and only Dhanush holding a vintage microphone.

Jagame Thandhiram Trailer: Dhanush's Lively Avatar As Wannabe Gangster Suruli Is Here To Steal The Show!

Jagame Thandhiram: Nethu Song Featuring Dhanush-Aishwarya Lekshmi Is High On Love

Popular music director Santhosh Narayanan is composing music for the film. Notably, the 'Enjoy Enjaami' composer has also provided music to Dhanush's previous venture Karnan. Notably, so far three songs of Jagame Thandhiram have been released including 'Rakita Rakita', 'Bujji' and 'Nethu'. Well, with just two weeks to go for the release, fans are super excited to see what's in store for them.

Revolving around a wannabe gangster, the Dhanush-starrer written by Karthik Subbaraj also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanchana Natrajan, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo along with Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Soundararaja, Deepak Paramesh, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar and Muthukumar. The gangster drama will reportedly release in Tamil with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Produced by Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment, the film has camera cranked by Shreyaas Krishna and editing carried out by Vivek Harshan.