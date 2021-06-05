Jagame Thandhiram: Makers Of Dhanush Starrer Announce Big Surprise!
After the stupendous success of his previous venture Karnan, that released theatrically amid the second wave of COVID-19 on April 9, Dhanush is all set to drop his highly anticipated film Jagame Thandhiram soon. The gangster drama will hit Netflix on June 18.
To
escalate
the
excitement
of
fans
and
followers,
the
team
had
recently
released
the
trailer
of
the
film,
which
garnered
positive
response
from
netizens,
with
many
already
predicting
it's
massive
success.
Well,
up
next,
the
makers
are
gearing
up
to
drop
the
audio
track
of
the
film
on
June
7.
Taking
to
his
social
media
handle,
director
Karthik
Subbaraj
wrote,
"#JagameThandhiram
Audio
from
June
7th...
A
@Music_Santhosh Musical!!" Along with the big news, the young director also shared a brand new poster of the film featuring one and only Dhanush holding a vintage microphone.
Popular music director Santhosh Narayanan is composing music for the film. Notably, the 'Enjoy Enjaami' composer has also provided music to Dhanush's previous venture Karnan. Notably, so far three songs of Jagame Thandhiram have been released including 'Rakita Rakita', 'Bujji' and 'Nethu'. Well, with just two weeks to go for the release, fans are super excited to see what's in store for them.
Revolving around a wannabe gangster, the Dhanush-starrer written by Karthik Subbaraj also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanchana Natrajan, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo along with Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Soundararaja, Deepak Paramesh, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar and Muthukumar. The gangster drama will reportedly release in Tamil with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Produced by Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment, the film has camera cranked by Shreyaas Krishna and editing carried out by Vivek Harshan.