Jagame Thandhiram: Nethu Song Featuring Dhanush-Aishwarya Lekshmi Is High On Love

The love track 'Nethu' from Jagame Thandhiram has released today (May 22). Featuring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the song is apparently about their characters Suruli and Attila's maiden meeting. The breezy song crooned and written by the actor himself is all about fondness and desire.

Giving brief detail about the duo's character traits, the song shows the quirky side of Suruli and a hard-headed Attila having a good time together, as the day passes by. With the genre of Jagame Thandhiram already gone viral on social media, thanks to the teaser of the film, the new song has now sparked interest among the netizens. Upon the song's release, fans have been expressing excitement with several trending the hashtags #JagameThandhiram and #Nethu on social media.

Notably, the song marks Jagame Thandhiram's third single to release after 'Rakita Rakita' and 'Bujji', which turned instant hits post-release.

Talking more about the film, the Dhanush-starrer is all set for a direct OTT release on Netflix on June 18, along with the dubbed version in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the gangster drama features an ensemble cast including Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George, Ramachandran Durairaja, Soundararaja, Chinna Jayanth, Vadivukkarasi and Devan.

Produced by S Sahikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra under the banners Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios, the gangster drama has music composed by trendsetter 'Enjoy Enjaami' fame Santhosh Narayanan. The other technical team members include cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna and National Award-winning editor Vivek Harshan.