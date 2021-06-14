Jagame Thandhiram Pre-Release Business: Dhanush Starrer Makes Slight Profit Before Hitting Netflix!

Director Karthik Subbaraj's highly anticipated film Jagame Thandhiram is all set to release on Netflix. Skipping theatrical release, the Dhanush-starrer will hit the popular OTT platform on June 18. For the unversed, the gangster drama will mark the actor's second film to release post the initial COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. His Karnan was released on April 9, 2021.

Notably, the trailer and teaser of the film which dropped on June 1 and February 22 respectively, had left fans in awe who are now eagerly waiting to witness the Dhanush-starrer on screens from the comfort of their homes. As per Netflix, the 2-hour-38-minute film falls under the genre of social issue drama. The official synopsis of Jagame Thandhiram reads, "When a clever, carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow."

The film has been making quite a buzz for obvious reasons. Jagame Thandhiram has reportedly made profit much before releasing on Netflix. Made on a budget of Rs 65 crore, the digital rights of the film is said to have been sold for an amount of Rs 55 crore to the OTT platform. The satellite rights of the Karthik Subbaraj film has been acquired by Vijay TV for a massive Rs 10 crore. With a total business of Rs 72.5 crore, Jagame Thandhiram is said to have made a profit of Rs 7.5 crore.

Scroll down for the pre-release business of Jagame Thandhiram

Total Budget- Rs 65 crore

Dhanush's Remuneration- Rs 15 crore

Karthik Subbaraj- Rs 5 crore

Santhosh Narayanan- Rs 75 lakh

Jagame Thandhiram Business Details

Audio Rights- Rs 1 crore

Hindi Dubbing Rights- Rs 6.50 crore (Goldmine Telefilms)

Satellite Rights- Rs 10 crore (Vijay TV)

Digital Rights- Rs 55 crore (Netflix)

Telugu Rights- Not Sold

Total Business- Rs 72.5 crore

Profit- Rs 7.5 crore

Written by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram stars Mollywood diva Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead. Produced by Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment, the film's technical team includes music composer Santhosh Narayanan, director of photography Shreyaas Krishna and editor Vivek Harshan.

Notably, the film will be releasing in Tamil along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. The gangster drama also features Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo along with Sanchana Natarajan, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Soundararaja, Deepak Paramesh, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Ashwanth Ashokkumar and Muthukumar.