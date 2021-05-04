Jagame Thandhiram Release: Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj’s Gangster Drama To Hit Netflix In 17 Languages?

Dhanush's highly anticipated film Jagame Thandhiram is all set to release on Netflix on June 18. Though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the sudden COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Well now, as per the latest report, the makers of the gangster drama are leaving no stone unturned to make complete use of the popular OTT platform, as they are planning to reach a wider audience with their film. Reportedly, the Dhanush-starrer will release on Netflix in 17 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, English and French.

Also Read: Karnan Twitter Review: Dhanush's Raw Avatar Is Here To Win Your Hearts!

Though there is no confirmation from the makers, reports are rife that the new development is owing to the actor's popularity worldwide while also keeping in mind that he is soon going to appear in the Hollywood film The Gray Man. On the other hand, a few reports suggest that the team has decided to release the film in multiple languages including English, due to the inclusion of Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo. Well, if news about Jagame Thandhiram releasing in 17 languages is true, the OTT platform and the makers will be able to collect as much as Rs 100 crore with its massive business.

Also Read: Dhanush's Next With Mari Selvaraj To Be A Sequel To Karnan?

Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the gangster drama is backed by S Sashikanth and Chakravarthy Ramachandra under Y Not Studios. Also starring Joju George, Kalaiyarasan, Soundararaja, Deepak Paramesh, Devan, and Ramachandran Durairaj, Jagame Thandhiram marks Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi's debut in Kollywood. With music composed by 'Enjoy Enjaami' fame Santhosh Narayanan, the film will be Dhanush's second film to release post the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown after Karnan (April 2021).