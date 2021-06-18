Jagame Thandhiram Review: Dhanush’s Gangster Drama Is Purely Meant For Thrill Seekers & Comedy Aficionados

Rating:
Star
Cast:
Dhanush,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
James
Cosmo,
Joju
George
Director:
Karthik
Subbaraj
One
of
the
much-awaited
films
of
the
year
Jagame
Thandhiram
has
released
today
(June
18)
on
Netflix.
Starring
Dhanush
as
Suruli,
a
wannabe
gangster,
the
film
is
written
and
helmed
by
Karthik
Subbaraj.
The
action-thriller
gangster
drama
features
an
ensemble
cast
including
Mollywood
actress
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
Game
of
Thrones
fame
James
Cosmo,
Joju
George
and
Sanchana
Natarajan
in
pivotal
roles.
Though
the
film
was
initially
planned
to
release
on
May
1,
2020,
it
was
later
postponed
owing
to
the
COVID-19
pandemic
and
the
subsequent
lockdown.
Did
the
Dhanush-starrer
live
up
to
the
expectations
of
the
audience?
Read
on
to
find
out..