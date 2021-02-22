Jagame Thandhiram Teaser Out: Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj’s Film To Release On Netflix!

The teaser of Jagame Thandhiram is finally here! The 1-minute-16-second teaser has released on Netflix India's YouTube channel.

The teaser opens in the middle of a conversation between a gang lord and his minion, who talk about Suruli, who according to the latter is the most dangerous and notorious gangster. Dhanush, as Suruli plays the role of a wannabe gangster who owns a small-scale hotel business.

The versatile actor's quirky avatar, one-liners and impeccable action sequences in the teaser have now garnered huge attention of the netizens, who are heaping praises on Dhanush. Though the release date of the film has not been confirmed by the team or in the teaser unveiled, looks like Jagame Thandhiram might hit Netflix very soon.

Well, fans and followers of the actor have expressed disappointment with the film's Netflix release on social media, however, a few think that Jagame Thandhiram might be able to attract a wide audience reach with its release on the popular OTT platform.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has Mollywood diva Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads. Backed by Y Not Studios, the gangster drama also features Kalaiyarasan, Joju George, Soundararaja, Chinna Jayanth, Vadivukkarasi, Devan in key roles. Renowned music composer Santhosh Narayanan has composed songs for the film while, the director of photography is Shreyaas Krishna. Vivek Harshan is handling the editing works of Jagame Thandhiram.

On a related note, Dhanush has a slew of projects in his kitty that includes Mari Selvaraj's Karnan, Bollywood film Atrangi Re also starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, Karthick Naren's yet-to-be-titled project and Hollywood film The Gray Man directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

