Jagame Thandhiram: The Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj Project To Release In February?

Jagame Thandhiram, the highly-anticipated action thriller that marks the first collaboration of the Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj duo, has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, the latest reports suggest that Jagame Thandhiram has finally got a release date. As per the reports, the Dhanush starrer will get released in February 2021.

If the reports are to be believed, Jagame Thandhiram will be the next big release to hit the theatres, after the grand reopening by the Pongal special releases. The sources also suggest that the makers have finally zeroed in a release date for the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. Dhanush, the leading man is expected to make the big announcement very soon, through his official social media handles.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Jagame Thandhiram might go the OTT way, as the movie was delayed for over a year. However, production banner Y Not Studios rubbished the reports and confirmed that the Dhanush starrer will only release in theatres, that too after the "Jagam" heals. Dhanush's appreciation tweet for Thalapathy Vijay over Master release, confirmed the same.

Dhanush is said to be appearing in a double role in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial, which depicts the story of a don from Tamil Nadu who moves to London for a mission. The National award winner is playing the don based on Tamil Nadu, while popular actor James Cosmo plays the role of his rival.

Jagame Thandhiram features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads opposite Dhanush. The movie will have an extensive star cast, including James Cosmo, Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, Soundararaja, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, and so on in the supporting roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and background score. Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Vivek Harshan handles the editing.

