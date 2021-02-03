Jagame Thandhiram: The Dhanush Starrer To Get A Theatre And OTT Release On The Same Day?

Jagame Thandhiram, the Dhanush starrer has been creating headlines after the rumours regarding its OTT release started doing rounds. The OTT release reports hadn't gone well with the Dhanush fans and cine-goers, who bashed the makers for the same. However, the latest reports suggest that Jagame Thandhiram might get a theatrical and OTT release on the same day.

Yes, you read it right. If the reports are to be believed, the production banner Y Not Studios has been rethinking the decision to release the film on the OTT platform, after receiving extreme backlash from the audiences. So, the banner is now considering the possibilities of releasing Jagame Thandhiram on theatres as well as OTT platform, on the same day.

Recently, it was reported that the leading man Dhanush had a fallout with producer Sashikanth after the streaming rights were sold to Netflix. According to the grapevine, both Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj are extremely unhappy with the film going the OTT way.

Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush & Producer Sashikanth Not On Talking Terms Over Film's Netflix Release?

The final decision on releasing the film in theatres and OTT platforms together will be made, only after the theatre owners consider the possibilities. That is the reason why the makers are keeping mum on the release on Jagame Thandhiram, even after getting bashed by the netizens from the past couple of days.

Coming to the project, the gangster thriller marks Dhanush's first collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj, who is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of contemporary Tamil cinema. The motion poster and songs of Jagame Thandhiram have totally raised the expectations over the film, which is unarguably one of the most-awaited releases on Tamil cinema in 2021.

Also Read:

Dhanush Fans Slams Jagame Thandhiram Makers After Karnan Team Announces The Theatrical Release

Jagame Thandhiram Gearing Up For An OTT Release; The Dhanush Starrer To Release On Netflix?