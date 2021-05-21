Jagame Thandhiram: Third Single Of The Dhanush Starrer To Be Revealed On May 22

Jagame Thandhiram, the highly anticipated Dhanush starrer is gearing up for a Netflix release in June 2021. As per the latest updates, the makers are now all set to reveal the third single of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. The third single of Jagame Thandhiram, "Nethu" will be revealed on May 22, Saturday on social media.

Y Not Studios, the production banner made the exciting announcement with a Twitter post, recently. "#Nethu (Tamil) & #Neetho (Telugu) - The 3rd Single from #JagameThandhiram releases this Saturday only on @SonyMusicSouth . A @Music_Santhosh Musical," wrote the banner in the post.

Expectations are riding high on the third single of Jagame Thandhiram, as the first two singles, "Rakita Rakita" and "Bujji", had emerged as chartbusters. The third single, "Nethu" is expected to be a romantic number that features the leading man Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi, who plays one of the female leads in the movie. The details of the lyricist and singer will be revealed only after the song's release.

Jagame Thandhiram, which marks the first collaboration of Dhanush and the talented filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, is said to be an action-comedy. Reportedly, the movie revolves around a Tamil Nadu-based gangster named Suruli, played by Dhanush, who travels to London to solve the issues of a London-based mafia head. Game Of Thrones fame actor James Cosmo plays the London-based don in the movie. It is also speculated that Dhanush is appearing in a double role in the movie.

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial features popular Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sanchana Natarajan as the female leads opposite Dhanush. Jagame Thandhiram will have an extensive star cast, including Kalaiyarasan, Malayalam actor Joju George, Soundararaja, Devan, Vadivukkarasi, Chinni Jayanth, Ashwanth Ashokkumar, and so on in the supporting roles. Shreyaas Krishna is the director of photography. Vivek Harshan handles the editing.