Jagame Thandhiram Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Feel About Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj’s Film!

After a long wait of 12 months, Jagame Thandhiram has finally released today (June 18). Skipping its theatrical release, the highly awaited gangster drama has now hit popular streaming platform Netflix. The film has released in 190 countries and 17 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and other foreign languages.

Written and directed by Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj, the film marks National Award-winning actor Dhanush's first venture to release directly on OTT platform. Well, Jagame Thandhiram has been getting favourable response from the audience worldwide. Netizens literally can't keep calm as they bombard social media with praises for the whole cast and crew. Dhanush's intense yet quirky character Suruli has undoubtedly caught the attention of the audience and his fans' reaction on the internet serves as proof.

Jagame Thandhiram India Release Time And More: Everything You Need To Know!

Jagame Thandhiram Pre-Release Business: Dhanush Starrer Makes Slight Profit Before Hitting Netflix!

The intriguing storyline of the film along with the performances of Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo and Joju George, music composition of Santhosh Narayanan and the breathtaking cinematography have been getting huge love from the audience.

As per the official plot of Jagame Thandhiram on Netflix, the film revolves around a carefree gangster who is recruited to help an overseas gang lord, to take down a rival.

The other cast members of the film include Kalaiyarasan, Soundararaja, Deepak Paramesh, Sharath Ravi, Devan, Ramachandran Durairaj, Roman Fiori, Muthukumar, Sanchana Natarajan, Baba Bhaskar and Ashwanth Ashokkumar. Jointly produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment, the Dhanush-starrer's cinematography and editing have been carried out by Shreyaas Krishna and Vivek Harshan respectively.

Announced in April 2016, the film was supposed to release theatrically on May 1, 2020, however, it was later postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Well, as Jagame Thandhiram is all over the news and internet, let us see what Twitterati have to say about the Dhanush-starrer.