Jai Bhim: 4 Reasons Why Suriya Starrer Deserves More Than One Watch!

A gem of a film! A very important film in our history! The best film in Tamil in current times! Splendid performances by the cast! These are just some of the umpteen accolades from critics and fans that have been pouring in for Jai Bhim ever since the film launched on Prime Video on November 2.

While the film's thought-provoking story has caught the nation's attention, the film's cast- Suriya, along with Lijo Mol Jose, Manikandan, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh has grabbed everyone's attention with their realistic portrayals. It would be a surprise if you have already not watched or planned to watch this courtroom drama. But the real question is not if you have seen the movie, rather it is- how many times have you watched it? If you're looking for reasons, here's why Jai Bhim is so much more than a one-time watch.

A never seen before narrative: Though there have been multiple movies around this subject and courtroom dramas, never before has a director been able to capture the sequences quite like TJ Gnanavel. Through the characters Chandru (played by Suriya) and Sengeni (played by Lijo Mol Jose), he has breathed life a story that hits us hard every second while it progresses.

Lijo Mol Jose & Manikandan's performances: While Suriya plays the lead role, it's these two actors who have been the forerunners of this movie. With their unmatched acting skills and earnest performances, every time Lijo Mol's character, Sengeni, and Manikandan's character, Rajakannu, came on screen, our hearts were choked for breath and eyes were filled with tears.

Suriya's mettle: There's no hidden secret that it was Suriya who insisted to his friend-cum-director Gnanavel that he wanted to not only produce but even play advocate Chandru in Jai Bhim. And despite the unlimited stardom, Suriya did not let his popularity and fame overpower the other characters and the arc of the story. He delivered a powerful performance through the dialogues and his presence every time he is on screen, making it a magical experience watching him slip into the shoes of the advocate.

Justice served right: The one thing that this movie roars out loud is the fact that justice should be served hot and fresh without any delay in a righteous manner. Suriya's character Chandru even makes it loud and clear that law is the weapon which can be used to ensure that justice is done to everyone in the nation.

For the uninitiated, Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. Inspired by real-life incidents based on the life of popular advocate and judge- Justice Chandru, it throws light on how he went beyond the call of duty to ensure that justice is served for the oppressed.

Jai Bhim has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Jai Bhim has music by Sean Rolden. The team behind this film also includes DOP SR Kadhir, Editor Philominraj, and Art Director Kadhir. Jai Bhim is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.