Jai Bhim Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

One of the highly anticipated films of Suriya, Jai Bhim has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The courtroom drama which was released ahead of the Diwali festival (on November 2) has also become the latest one to fall prey to piracy. Within hours of its release, the film has leaked on infamous piracy based websites and platforms including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz that too in HD Quality, which might now hinder the film's viewership on the OTT platform.

The leak of films released on OTT platforms and theatres have indeed become a subject of worry for the makers and directors. Well, Jai Bhim is not the first film to be leaked online. Earlier, films like Kasada Thapara, Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam, Anabelle Sethupathi, Jagame Thandhiram and even Suriya's production ventures like Udanpirappe and RARA were also leaked on these platforms. Let us tell you that Jai Bhim marks the leading man's second film to release on an OTT platform (in fact, the same platform) after Soorarai Pottru.

Starring Lijimol Jose, K Manikandan, Prakash Raj, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, MS Bhaskar, Jayaprakash, Ilavarasu, Sujatha Sivakumar, Sibi Thomas and Ravi Venkatraman, the film is backed by by Jyotika and Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is inspired by a sensational case fought by Justice K Chandru, a retired Madras High Court Judge.

Released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, Suriya-starrer's technical team includes cinematographer SR Kathir, music composer Sean Roldan and editor Philomin Raj. Upon its release, Jai Bhim has been getting terrific response from the audiences, with many applauding the well-crafted film, narration and also the performances of the actors particularly Suriya and Lijimol.

This film shows what an actor suriya anna is ❤️🔥... No other hero can accept this kind of film.. hatsoff @Suriya_offl anna 🙏#JaiBhimOnPrime #JaiBhim pic.twitter.com/LKDW5genuy — Harshith_DHFM 🔔 (@Harshit99492642) November 2, 2021

Watched #JaiBhim @Suriya_offl hats off sir. I cried a lot in 1 dialogue. " Antha police karar vanthalum vaiyitham papan sir, kasum usurum onna sir?" And also laughed in 1 dialogue," nengalam thirunthavey matingalada!".. — unwaged_engineer (@shriarun07) November 2, 2021