Jai Bhim: Prakash Raj Opens Up About The Slapping Scene Controversy

Jai Bhim, the Suriya starrer that is premiered on Amazon Prime Video, has been receiving excellent reviews from both audiences and critics. But, a particular scene in Jai Bhim, featuring the senior actor Prakash Raj created quite a stir on social media due to the message it conveys. Now, Prakash Raj has finally reacted to the controversy in a recent interview given to News 9.

The actor posted the link of his interview on his official Twitter page, and wrote: "Opened up on the slapping controversy of #JaiBheem and more. Do spend a few minutes to read and share... keep supporting relevant cinema .. love you all #JaiBheem," reads Prakash Raj's tweet.

"After watching a film such as 'Jai Bhim', they did not see the agony of the tribal people, they did not see and feel terrible about the injustice, they saw only the slap. That is all they understood; this exposes their agenda. That said, certain things have to be documented. For example, the anger of South Indians on Hindi being forced upon them," Prakash Raj said in the interview.

"How else will a police officer who is investigating a case react when he knows that a person who understands the local language, chooses to speak only in Hindi to dodge the interrogation? That has to be documented, right? The film is set in the 1990s. If that character had Hindi imposed on him, he would have reacted this way only. Probably if it came across as more intense, it is also because that is my thought too, and I stand by that thought," added the Jai Bhim actor.

"For some, the slap scene irked only because it was Prakash Raj on screen. They appear more naked than me now, because their intent has been revealed. If the pain of the tribal people did not move them, then, all I say is: 'Unakku ivvalavuthaan purinju daha da, nee thaana avan? (Is that all you understood? Are you that kind of person?) There's no point reacting to such bigots. You know, I came to Hindi very late. I have also given back something to that industry. It's okay for us to have differences, we have to learn to live with them. The focus here is on injustice. Let us be fair," Prakash Raj concluded.