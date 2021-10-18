    For Quick Alerts
      Jai Bhim: Suriya Starrer’s First Single ‘Power’ Out!

      Having made all the right noise after the much-awaited teaser launch, the excitement ahead of Jai Bhim, the upcoming courtroom drama is nothing short of spectacular. The anticipation for the movie is at an all-time high with fans eagerly waiting to see their favorite superstar Suriya and his incredible acting. The creators launched the first song of the movie today, titled Power, written and sung by one of the most renowned artists ARIVU, with the music composed by Sean Roldan.

      The fast-paced song captures the concept of righteousness and the struggle to achieve equality. The song portrays Suriya in his role of Advocate Chandru who strives for equal treatment and justice for the oppressed. The song is high-on-energy which will surely have your foot tapping and will find a permanent place in your playlist!

      Written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is produced by Suriya under his production banner, 2D Entertainment. Starring an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose, Jai Bhim is set to release on Amazon Prime Video, this Diwali in Tamil and Telugu, on November 2, 2021 across 240 countries and territories.

