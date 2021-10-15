Jai Bhim Teaser Out: Suriya’s Vakeel Avatar Looks Promising, Film To Release On November 2

Prime Video launched the gripping teaser of the upcoming courtroom drama Jai Bhim today (October 15). Headlined by Suriya and starring an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose, the film is set to release on the streaming service this Diwali in Tamil and Telugu, on November 2.

Jai Bhim leads us through the innocent and hardworking lives of an oppressed tribe who, even with no land to call their own nor a strong roof over their heads, find joy in simple things in life. However, like social injustice and brutality sweep across these innocent lives, Advocate Chandru, beautifully portrayed by Suriya, battles for human rights. The teaser sets the tone for a highly engrossing and intense narrative, laid out in a hard-hitting and heartwarming drama.

Vijay To Reunite With 'Master' Director Lokesh Kanagaraj For Thalapathy 67?

Naane Varuven: Dhanush-Selvaraghavan Project To Start Rolling On October 16

Jai Bhim is co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and has music by Sean Rolden. The team behind this film includes DOP SR Kadhir, Editor Philominraj and Art Director Kadhir. The film will release in Tamil and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video, this Diwali on November 2.