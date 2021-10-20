Jai Bhim Trailer Featuring Suriya As Adv Chandru To Be Out On October 22!

It's confirmed! Suriya's upcoming film Jai Bhim's trailer will be out on Friday, October 22. Announcing the special news, Amazon Prime Video's latest tweet read, "A verdict is all that is needed to make the tables turn! Will @Suriya_offl make it happen? Trailer out on Oct 22. Watch #JaiBhimOnPrime, Nov 2." Along with the tweet, the team dropped an intriguing poster of the courtroom drama featuring the leading man.

So far, the film's teaser and first single 'Power' have been released, and the two updates have already kept the anticipation among fans at the pinnacle. Penned and helmed by TJ Gnanavel and backed by Jyotika and Suriya under their production banner 2D Entertainment, the film has the actor playing the role of an advocate who battles all odds for the rights of the underprivileged.

Also featuring Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan and Lijo Mol Jose, Jai Bhim has music composed by Sean Roldan. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoora Sundara Pandian, the film will release on November 2 coinciding with Diwali in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.