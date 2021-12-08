Jail First Review Is Out: GV Prakash-Vasanthabalan Project Gets A Thumbs Up!

Jail, the much-awaited GV Prakash Kumar starrer is finally hitting the theatres on December 9, Thursday. The movie, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Vasanthabalan, is getting released after a long delay. Interestingly, the much-awaited first review of Jail is out now, and the GV Prakash-starrer has impressed the viewers.

The film industry members, who have attended the premiere show of Jail, have confirmed that Vasanthabalan is back with yet another hard-hitting film. The industry members are highly impressed with the film and its making, and have been heaping praises on the star cast including leading man GV Prakash Kumar.

The viewers, who attended the press show of Jail also suggest that the GV Prakash-starrer has all the right elements to emerge as a blockbuster. The first review of the Vasanthabalan directorial has left the Tamil cinema audiences totally excited. The first reports have unarguably increased the expectations over the much-awaited project.

Jail, which is touted to be a social drama, reportedly revolves around the lives of the people who live in a slum. Abarnathi, the actress who rose to fame with the movie Enga Veetu Kalyanam, is appearing as the female lead opposite GV Prakash Kumar in the movie. Senior actress Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Nandan Ram have essayed the other pivotal roles in the Vasanthabalan directorial.