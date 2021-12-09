Jail Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

One of the highly anticipated films of GV Prakash, Jail released on Thursday (December 9). Penned and helmed by Vasanthabalan, the crime drama marks the actor-singer's second release in December. His previous venture Bachelor was released last Friday (December 3) and was well-received by the audiences.

Coming back to Prakash's Jail, the film has become the latest victim of piracy. The film has been leaked on infamous websites and platforms including Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Telegram. With its unfortunate leak, Jail's collection at the box office might get affected big time.

Well, this is not the first time when a Tamil film released in theatres has leaked online. Earlier, films like Annaatthe, Maanaadu, Sabhaapathy, Thalaivi, Aranmanai 3, and Enemy also fell prey to piracy. Even, Prakash's recent release Bachelor couldn't escape a leak in these piracy based websites.

Also starring Abarnathi, Radhika Sarathkumar, Prabhakar, Yogi Babu, Robo Shankar, Pasanga Pandi and Ravi Mariya, Jail marks director Vasanthabalan's third collaboration with GV Prakash after Veyil (2006) and Angadi Theru (2010). Veyil, the National Award (Best Feature Film in Tamil) winning film also marked GVP's maiden venture as a music director. Notably, the director has returned in films with Jail after almost 7 years of his previous outing Kaaviya Thalaivan (2014).

Well, the technical team of Jail include cinematographer Ganesh Chandhrra and editor Raymond Derrick Crasta. The action crime film has music composed by GVP and lyrics penned by Kabilan and Arivu.

Jail's teaser was released on October 27.

On a related note, Prakash has a slew of interesting projects in his kitty that include Selfie, Ayngaran, Adangathey, 4G, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, Trap City, Rebel and Idimuzhakkam. On the flip side, he will be composing music for some of the highly awaited biggies like Sardar, Vaadivaasal and Maaran.