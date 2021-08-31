    For Quick Alerts
      Jyotika Makes Her Instagram Debut By Hoisting Tricolour; See Suriya’s Wife’s First Post

      Popular actress and Tamil superstar Suriya's wife Jyotika finally made her Instagram debut today (August 31, 2021). The actress took to the photo-blogging application and shared her first Instagram post a few hours ago.

      In the first Instagram post, Jyotika can be seen hoisting the Indian flag aka tricolour amid the Himalaya mountains. She shared a bunch of pictures from her vacation in the Himalayas and Kashmir. The actress captioned the post as, "Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time ! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries. 😊 At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes , 70 km trek With the awesome team of Bikat adventures- Rahul ,Sachin, Raul and Ashwin , n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u 🙏 Life is only an existence, unless we start living it !! 😇 India is gorgeous! Jai hind ! 🙏."

      In the above pictures, Jyotika is looking stunning in trekking outfits. She can be seen enjoying every moment of her adventures vacation with her friends. Interestingly, in just a few hours, Jyotika got 1.3 million followers on her official Instagram handle. Notably, fans welcomed her on social media with several messages in the comment section.

      On the professional front, Jyotika will next be seen in the Tamil film, Udanpirappe. The film is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video in October 2021. The Jyotika-starrer is directed by Era Saravanan and produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their banner 2D Entertainment.

      Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 13:59 [IST]
      X