Kabadadaari Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Sibi Sathyaraj's neo-noir thriller Kabadadaari released today (January 28, 2021). The film written and directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy has now joined the list of films that have been leaked online. Kabadadaari has been leaked on Telegram and other piracy based websites.

The Sibi Sathyaraj-starrer revolves around a traffic SI (Sub-inspector), who is on a mission to resolve a murder mystery after he discovers the mortal remains of a person at a metro construction site. The film has been garnering a mixed response from the cine-goers. The nail-biting storyline and acting chops of actors including Sibi, is getting huge appreciation from the audience.

Produced by G Dhananjayan and Lalitha Dhananjayan under their home production banner Creative Entertainers and Distributors, Kabadadaari is the official remake of the popular Kannada film Kavaludaari that release in 2018. Notably, the Telugu version of the film, Kapadadhaari was also shot simultaneously with the Tamil version. Interestingly, the Telugu film starring Sumanth has also been directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy.

Featuring Nandita Swetha, Nassar, Jayaprakash, Suman Ranganathan, Pradeep Krishnamoorthy and J Satish Kumar in important roles, the film has music composed by Simon K King. On the other hand, the camera for the film has been cranked by Rasamathi, while the editing is carried out by Praveen KL.

On a related note, though the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in May 2021, the makers had to postpone the release date owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent delay, which delayed the post-production work of Kabadadaari.

