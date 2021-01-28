Kabadadaari Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Feel About The Sibi Sathyaraj Starrer

The highly anticipated film Kabadadaari starring Sibi Sathyaraj has released today (January 28, 2021). The neo-noir thriller written and helmed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy has been receiving mixed responses from the audience upon its release. Also, Sibi's acting chops, storyline and cinematography of the film have been garnering an impressive response from the theatres.

Backed by G Dhananjayan and Lalitha Dhananjayan under their production banner Creative Entertainers and Distributors, the film also features Nandita Swetha, Nassar, Jayaprakash, Suman Ranganathan, Pradeep Krishnamoorthy and J Satish Kumar in pivotal roles. For the unversed, Kabadadaari is the official remake of the 2018 Kannada film Kavaludaari. Interestingly, the thriller, which was simultaneously shot in Telugu as Kapadadhaari has music, camera and editing carried out by Simon K King, Rasamathi and Praveen KL respectively. The Tollywood version has popular actor Sumanth in the lead role.

In Kabadadaari, Sibi is seen playing the role of a traffic SI (Sub-inspector), who is on a mission to solve a murder mystery after he discovers the mortal remains of a person at a metro construction site.

Well, as the film garners appreciation and praises from the audience, let us see what Twitterati have to say about Kabadadaari.

JD ஸ்டீவ் :)@KuskiOffl

Decent 1st Half #Kabadadaari

இராவணன்@ThamizhRaavanan

#Kabadadaari

First half going well, full of mystery with no clue... interval Block also creates more mysterious...

Good Job

@Sibi_Sathyaraj

Jagadeesh@Master_Jaga22

@Dhananjayang sir..... You are in screen... Superb acting sir... And @Sibi_Sathyaraj anna u also rocking.. best wishes to the whole team of #Kabadadaari

