      Kalaimamani Awards: Sivakarthikeyan, Gautham Menon, Aishwarya Rajesh Bag Top Honours!

      By
      |

      Kalaimamani Awards of 2019 and 2020 has been announced by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The prestigious Kalaimamani Awards, which have been considered as the topmost honours given to the artists by the Tamil Nadu government, was announced on Friday (February 19, 2021). From the contemporary Tamil cinema, Sivakarthikeyan, Gautham Menon, and Aishwarya Rajesh bagged the top honours.

      To the unversed, Kalaimamani Awards are given by the Tamil Nadu Isai Nataka Manram, a unit of the Directorate of Art And Culture of Tamil Nadu government. The prestigious awards honours the top artists of the state for their contribution to the arts. Interestingly, the Kalaimamani Awards 2021 will honour the artists who excelled in the years 2019 and 2020, respectively.

      The Kalaimamani Awards will honour some of the veteran artists of Tamil Cinema including the legendary actors Saroja Devi and Sowcar Janaki, veteran singers P Susheela and Jamuna Rani, Bharatanatyam artistes Ambika Kameshwar and Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala with the Dr. J Jayalalithaa Special Kalaimamani Awards. The prestigious honour, which is awarded to the artists for their lifetime contributions towards the arts, is named after the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Dr. J Jayalalithaa.

      Here is the winners' list of Kalaimamani Awards 2019 and 2020:

      Actors:

      Sivakarthikeyan

      Aishwarya Rajesh

      Saroja Devi

      Sowcar Janaki

      Yogibabu

      Nithya

      Ramaraajan

      Sangeetha

      Namdhakumar

      Shanthi Willaims

      Devadarshini

      Madhumitha

      Directors

      Gautham Menon

      Liaquat Ali Khan

      Manoj Kumar

      Ravi Mariya

      Music Directors

      Imman

      Dhina

      Singers

      Sujatha

      Ananthu

      Lyricists

      Kamakodiyan

      Kahalmadhi

      Producers

      Kalaipuli S Thanu

      Isari Ganesh

      Dialogue writer

      V Prabhakar

      Cameraman

      Ragunaatha Reddy

      Editor

      Antony

      Still photographer

      Sitrarasu

      Choreographers

      Master Sivasankar

      Master Sridhar

      Stunt choreographers

      Jaguar Thangam

      Dinesh

      Costume Designer

      Rajendran

      Makeup Artist

      Shanmugam

      Sabarigirisan

      PRO

      Singaaravelu

