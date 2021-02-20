Kalaimamani Awards: Sivakarthikeyan, Gautham Menon, Aishwarya Rajesh Bag Top Honours!
Kalaimamani Awards of 2019 and 2020 has been announced by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The prestigious Kalaimamani Awards, which have been considered as the topmost honours given to the artists by the Tamil Nadu government, was announced on Friday (February 19, 2021). From the contemporary Tamil cinema, Sivakarthikeyan, Gautham Menon, and Aishwarya Rajesh bagged the top honours.
To the unversed, Kalaimamani Awards are given by the Tamil Nadu Isai Nataka Manram, a unit of the Directorate of Art And Culture of Tamil Nadu government. The prestigious awards honours the top artists of the state for their contribution to the arts. Interestingly, the Kalaimamani Awards 2021 will honour the artists who excelled in the years 2019 and 2020, respectively.
The Kalaimamani Awards will honour some of the veteran artists of Tamil Cinema including the legendary actors Saroja Devi and Sowcar Janaki, veteran singers P Susheela and Jamuna Rani, Bharatanatyam artistes Ambika Kameshwar and Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala with the Dr. J Jayalalithaa Special Kalaimamani Awards. The prestigious honour, which is awarded to the artists for their lifetime contributions towards the arts, is named after the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Dr. J Jayalalithaa.
Here is the winners' list of Kalaimamani Awards 2019 and 2020:
Actors:
Sivakarthikeyan
Aishwarya Rajesh
Saroja Devi
Sowcar Janaki
Yogibabu
Nithya
Ramaraajan
Sangeetha
Namdhakumar
Shanthi Willaims
Devadarshini
Madhumitha
Directors
Gautham Menon
Liaquat Ali Khan
Manoj Kumar
Ravi Mariya
Music Directors
Imman
Dhina
Singers
Sujatha
Ananthu
Lyricists
Kamakodiyan
Kahalmadhi
Producers
Kalaipuli S Thanu
Isari Ganesh
Dialogue writer
V Prabhakar
Cameraman
Ragunaatha Reddy
Editor
Antony
Still photographer
Sitrarasu
Choreographers
Master Sivasankar
Master Sridhar
Stunt choreographers
Jaguar Thangam
Dinesh
Costume Designer
Rajendran
Makeup Artist
Shanmugam
Sabarigirisan
PRO
Singaaravelu
