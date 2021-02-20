Kalaimamani Awards: Sivakarthikeyan, Gautham Menon, Aishwarya Rajesh Bag Top Honours!

Kalaimamani Awards of 2019 and 2020 has been announced by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The prestigious Kalaimamani Awards, which have been considered as the topmost honours given to the artists by the Tamil Nadu government, was announced on Friday (February 19, 2021). From the contemporary Tamil cinema, Sivakarthikeyan, Gautham Menon, and Aishwarya Rajesh bagged the top honours.

To the unversed, Kalaimamani Awards are given by the Tamil Nadu Isai Nataka Manram, a unit of the Directorate of Art And Culture of Tamil Nadu government. The prestigious awards honours the top artists of the state for their contribution to the arts. Interestingly, the Kalaimamani Awards 2021 will honour the artists who excelled in the years 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The Kalaimamani Awards will honour some of the veteran artists of Tamil Cinema including the legendary actors Saroja Devi and Sowcar Janaki, veteran singers P Susheela and Jamuna Rani, Bharatanatyam artistes Ambika Kameshwar and Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala with the Dr. J Jayalalithaa Special Kalaimamani Awards. The prestigious honour, which is awarded to the artists for their lifetime contributions towards the arts, is named after the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Dr. J Jayalalithaa.

Here is the winners' list of Kalaimamani Awards 2019 and 2020:

Actors:

Sivakarthikeyan

Aishwarya Rajesh

Saroja Devi

Sowcar Janaki

Yogibabu

Nithya

Ramaraajan

Sangeetha

Namdhakumar

Shanthi Willaims

Devadarshini

Madhumitha

Directors

Gautham Menon

Liaquat Ali Khan

Manoj Kumar

Ravi Mariya

Music Directors

Imman

Dhina

Singers

Sujatha

Ananthu

Lyricists

Kamakodiyan

Kahalmadhi

Producers

Kalaipuli S Thanu

Isari Ganesh

Dialogue writer

V Prabhakar

Cameraman

Ragunaatha Reddy

Editor

Antony

Still photographer

Sitrarasu

Choreographers

Master Sivasankar

Master Sridhar

Stunt choreographers

Jaguar Thangam

Dinesh

Costume Designer

Rajendran

Makeup Artist

Shanmugam

Sabarigirisan

PRO

Singaaravelu

