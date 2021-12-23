Kamal Haasan Back On Vikram Sets, Picture With Lokesh Kanagaraj Goes Viral!

Kollywood stalwart Kamal Haasan has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Vikram in Chennai. Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film's director took to his Twitter handle to share the happy news with the fans of Ulaganayagan.

Sharing a monochrome snap of himself with the senior actor, the celebrated helmer tweeted, "#ACTION from the sets of VIKRAM." In the tweet, he also tagged Kamal and the other actors of the actioner including Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. In the picture, the handsome actor can be seen having a conversation with Lokesh.

For the unversed, Kamal Haasan was on a short hiatus post testing positive for COVID-19. Though he hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 5 soon after his recovery, he took a while to join the sets of Vikram. Well, the film's shooting is currently underway and the combined sequences of Kamal with Sethupathi and Fahadh are being canned.

Vaathi: Dhanush-Venky Atluri's Bilingual Film Gets A Title, Makers Share Crew Details!

Rocky Twitter Review: Did Vasanth Ravi's Film Pass The Litmus Test?

Backed by Kamal's Raaj Kamal Films International in association with R Mahendran, the film went on floors in August and has already wrapped multiple schedules. The technical crew members of Vikram include cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and editor Philomin Raj. Interestingly, the film marks Anirudh's second collaboration with Kamal and Lokesh after Indian 2 and Master respectively.

The action thriller also featuring Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Arjun Das, Antony Varghese, Sampath Ram, Hareesh Peradi, Shanvi Srivastava, Maheshwari and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Shivani Narayanan will release in cinemas on March 31 next year. Though the film was slated to release in April 2022, the makers had to prepone the plan owing to releases of multiple biggies during the month.

On a related note, Kamal Haasan also has Indian 2 with Shankar, the shoot of which will resume after the director completes its current project with Ram Charan titled #RC15.