Kamal Haasan Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Ulaganayagan!

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is turning 67 tomorrow (November 7). Known for his scintillating performances and unmatched prowess, the remarkable talent, known by the epithet Ulaganayagan stepped into the world of cinema with the 1960 film Kalathur Kannammaa alongside Gemini Ganesan and Savitri at a tender age of 7 years.

The film was a commercial success and even won the year's National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. Not just that, the romantic drama fetched Haasan the President's Gold Medal, and it was all thanks to his brilliant performance that caught the attention of the audience, who saw him gradually growing with each film.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Voting Results: Suruthi And Abhinay In Bottom Two!

Kamal Haasan's Vikram: Next Schedule To Start Rolling On THIS Date

Not just acting, but the multi-talented personage also proved his potential in different fields of cinema, be it screenwriting, direction, production, dance or music. Hosting the Tamil version of Bigg Boss, Haasan ultimately proved that there is no one who could match him or his standards. He eventually became mini-screen audiences' favourite as people saw him turning emotional, supporting the right people and slamming injustice like no other.

In simple terms, Kamal Haasan can be defined as the man with the Midas touch.

Well, as the actor gears up to celebrate his birthday and also unveil a few of his highly anticipated film updates, we take a look at his net worth, remuneration, luxury vehicles and much more.