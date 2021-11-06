Kamal Haasan Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Ulaganayagan!
Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is turning 67 tomorrow (November 7). Known for his scintillating performances and unmatched prowess, the remarkable talent, known by the epithet Ulaganayagan stepped into the world of cinema with the 1960 film Kalathur Kannammaa alongside Gemini Ganesan and Savitri at a tender age of 7 years.
The film was a commercial success and even won the year's National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil. Not just that, the romantic drama fetched Haasan the President's Gold Medal, and it was all thanks to his brilliant performance that caught the attention of the audience, who saw him gradually growing with each film.
Not just acting, but the multi-talented personage also proved his potential in different fields of cinema, be it screenwriting, direction, production, dance or music. Hosting the Tamil version of Bigg Boss, Haasan ultimately proved that there is no one who could match him or his standards. He eventually became mini-screen audiences' favourite as people saw him turning emotional, supporting the right people and slamming injustice like no other.
In simple terms, Kamal Haasan can be defined as the man with the Midas touch.
Well, as the actor gears up to celebrate his birthday and also unveil a few of his highly anticipated film updates, we take a look at his net worth, remuneration, luxury vehicles and much more.
Net Worth
In 2019, the actor completed 60 years in Indian Cinema. The prolific actor with his pure talent, recognition and experience in the field of films earned himself sensationalism that also helped him get handsomely paid. Kamal's net worth is estimated to be about Rs 688.84 crore.
Remuneration
Reportedly, in the year 1994, he became the first Indian actor to be paid Rs 1 crore. His remuneration for each film is said to be close to Rs 30 crore. Interestingly, for Bigg Boss Tamil 5, the current season, the actor is being paid a total of Rs 55 crore for his weekly appearances.
His earnings also come from personal investments, brand endorsements and production ventures. The Vishwaroopam actor is also known for his social activities and philanthropic works.
Luxury Vehicles
Haasan's luxury four-wheel collection includes Range Rover Evoque (Rs 64.12-Rs 66.60 lakh), Hummer H3 (Rs 80 lakh) and Audi A8L (Rs 1.58 crore).
Upcoming Projects
Kamal will next be seen in Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film's USP is its star-studded cast in the likes of Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, and its intriguing concept, which was already displayed through its first glimpse. He also has Indian 2 with Shankar, which was in legal trouble recently. The film is a sequel to his 1996 film Indian, which was a blockbuster. If reports are anything to go by, the actor is also planning Dasavatharam 2.0, however, an official confirmation is awaited.