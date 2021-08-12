Kamal Haasan Completes 62 Years In Cinema: Vikram Team Celebrates With A New Poster!

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is celebrating 62 years in cinema on August 12, 2021. The Ulganayagan, who made his acting debut with the classic movie Kalathur Kannamma, has established himself as one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever had, with his illustrious career. The makers of Vikram, the upcoming Kamal Haasan project, celebrated the special occasion with a new poster.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Vikram and a self-confessed Kamal Haasan fan, took to his official Twitter page and revealed the special poster. "Keep inspiring us sir Folded hands #62YearsOfKamalism," the talented filmmaker captioned his post. In the poster, which has the caption "Once A Lion Always A Lion", Kamal Haasan is seen in a fierce avatar with a blood-coated sword in his hand.

If the reports are to be believed, team Vikram is planning to release a new teaser of the multi-starrer project on August 12, Thursday, to celebrate the veteran actor's illustrious career. The Kamal Haasan fans, on the other hand, are planning to trend the hashtag #62YearsOfKamalism on all social media platforms.

Kamal Haasan, who has been on a break from his acting career for the past few years, is planning to make a strong comeback with Vikram. The movie, which is said to be a political thriller, marks Ulaganayagan's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is one of the most sought-after talents of the Tamil film industry.

Fahadh Faasil Celebrates Birthday: Vikram Team Wishes The Actor With A Stunning Poster!

Vikram: Kalidas Jayaram Joins The Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj Project

Vikram, which features Kamal Haasan in the titular role, will have National award-winning actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the pivotal roles. The project, which is scripted by director Lokesh himself, features Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, and Antony Varghese in the supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score for the project. Girish Gangadharan is the DOP. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's home banner, Raaj Kamal International.