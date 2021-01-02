Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram Has A Special Connection With Politics
Not too long ago, Lokesh Kanagaraj thrilled many with Vikram's title teaser featuring Kamal Haasan. Though it has not been revealed if the film has any relatedness with the Ulaganyagan's 1986 action-adventure Vikram, reports suggest that the upcoming movie will have a huge connection with politics.
The film touted to be an out and out political action-thriller will reportedly include subjects like governance, corruption and crime.
Vikram's Shooting
As per reports, Vikram's most portions including highlighting sequences will be shot during the nights. If you may recall, Lokesh's 2019 action-thriller Kaithi was completely shot at night. If reports are to be believed, the celebrated filmmaker has planned a single schedule of 50 days to complete the movie. It is said that Kamal Haasan has allotted 35 days for the highly awaited film.
Vikram’s Release
On the other hand, rumours are rife that Vikram will have a release on April 14, 2021, on the special occasion of Tamil New Year, which is also two weeks before the Tamil Nadu elections. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, the release of the political thriller days before the election might help the actor-turned-politician garner more votes for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam.
Kamal’s Indian 2 And Lokesh’s Master
Though the pre-production process of Vikram has reportedly started, the duo is also busy with their other projects. Kamal Haasan will soon start shooting for Shankar's Indian 2, which also features Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Lokesh is awaiting the release of Master starring Thalapathy Vijay, which is all set to release on January 13, 2021, on the occasion of Pongal.
