Kamal Haasan On Acting: If It Poses A Hurdle For My Political Career, I Will Give It Up

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan revealed a day before the Tamil Nadu elections on Monday that he will give up acting if it acts as an obstacle in his political career. The MNM (Makkal Needhi Maiam) Chief revealed the same to the media in Coimbatore. The actor also stated that he will also be completing the films which he has been signed up for.

Kamal revealed that acting is his profession and that he will continue to work in the cinema. However, he added that if the same proves a hurdle in his political career, he will readily give it up. The Chachi 420 actor said, "Acting is my profession. I will continue to work in the cinema. But if it poses a hurdle for my political career, I will give it up. I will finish movies that I signed earlier and then think about taking new assignments."

Also Read: Kamal Haasan To Contest In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections From Coimbatore South Constituency

The actor also gave the example of legendary actor-politician MG Ramachandran who had also continued working in several movies after being appointed as MLA. The actor gave the same on the context of his decision to continue acting in the movies along with his active political career. The Indian actor revealed, "Many people say this (working in movies and politics simultaneously) is wrong. Even after becoming MLA, MGR acted in many films. The money he earned from acting helped him carry forward his political journey. I also need money for the same."

Also Read: Kamal Haasan Receives COVID-19 Vaccination; Pens Down An Inspiring Note

Kamal Haasan is currently on a campaigning spree for his party MNM. His daughter Akshara Haasan and niece Suhasini Mani Ratnam have also been campaigning for his party. Apart from requesting people to vote for the actor, the two recently also danced in the beats of the drums. During one of their election campaigns, Akshara and Suhasini can be seen dancing to their heart's delight. Take a look at the video.

Recently Akshara also shared a lovely post for her father. She shared a picture wherein she and her father can be seen having an endearing moment. The Shamitabh actor also shared another picture wherein she can be seen watching her father walk onto a stage. She captioned the same stating, "My Bapuji, a true fighter. When he does what he loves, he fights through all kinds of pain." Take a look at the tweet.