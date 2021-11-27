Kamal Haasan's Vikram Gets A Release Date: To Hit The Theatres This Summer?

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is joining hands with the young talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for the upcoming project Vikram. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a political thriller, is currently in its final stage of production. As per the latest reports, Kamal Haasan's Vikram has now got a release date.

If the reports are to be believed, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial might get a Summer release, mostly on March 31, 2022. However, the reports are not officially confirmed yet. The sources close to the project suggest that leading man Kamal Haasan and Vikram team might announce the release date officially by the last week of December this year, on first week of January 2021.

As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan is said to be playing a retired police officer in Vikram, which marks his first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. From the posters of the project that are revealed so far, it is evident that the Ulaganayan is sporting a salt n pepper look. However, the reports suggest that Kamal Haasan might also be sporting his iconic look from a popular 1980s film in the movie.

Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the two most sought-after talents of the South Indian film industry, are playing pivotal roles in Vikram. As per the reports Vijay Sethupathi is appearing as the lead antagonist in the project. Fahadh Faasil, on the other hand, is said to be playing a grey-shaded character in Vikram.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial features an extensive star cast including Andrea Jeremiah, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod, Antony Varghese, Hareesh Perady, and others in the supporting roles. Girish Gangadharan is the director of photography. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and original score. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan himself, under his home banner Raaj Kamal International.