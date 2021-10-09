Kamal Haasan's Vikram: Next Schedule To Start Rolling On THIS Date

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is all set to make a grand comeback to cinema with the much-awaited project Vikram. The second schedule of the movie, which is directed by the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, was wrapped up in Pondicherry recently. The sources close to the Kamal Haasan starrer have now revealed a major update on the third schedule of the project.

As per the latest updates, the third schedule shooting of Vikram will start rolling in Chennai on October 13, Wednesday. Along with Kamal Haasan, National award-winning actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, who play pivotal roles in the Lokesh Kanagraj directorial, are also expected to be a part of the Chennai schedule.

Reportedly, the makers have finished shooting above 25 percent of the Kamal Haasan starrer, so far. If the reports are to be believed, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team are planning to wrap up the entire project in another one or two schedules, by the end of November 2021.

As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan is said to be playing a retired police officer named Vikram in the movie, which is touted to be a political thriller. Fahadh Faasil is appearing in the role of Ashwin, a corrupted officer in the movie. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, is playing the lead antagonist, Soola Karuppan.

Ajith Kumar Will Not Have A Love Interest In Valimai, Confirms Director H Vinoth

Thalapathy 66: Is Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara A Part Of Vijay's Bilingual Film?

In the first look of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial that went viral on social media, the veteran actor is seen sporting a salt n pepper look. But. the souces suggest that Kamal Haasan might be recreating his iconic look from a popular 1980s film for his character in Vikram.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial features an extensive star cast including Andrea Jeremiah, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and others in the supporting roles. Girish Gangadharan is the DOP. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan himself, under his home banner Raaj Kamal International.