Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Fans To Stay Safe

Kollywood stalwart Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19. The Ulaganayagan took to his Twitter handle to share the news with his fans and followers. The senior actor shared that he developed a mild cough after his US trip post which he got himself tested and the result came out positive. Sharing that he has isolated himself at a private hospital, Haasan urged his fans to stay safe reminding them that the pandemic is still not over.

The 67-year-old actor's tweet written in Tamil read, "There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Remember, the pandemic is not over yet. Stay safe." (loose translation)

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

Jai Bhim Controversy: TJ Gnanavel Says It Is Wrong To Hold Suriya Responsible; Apologises To The Community

Annaatthe Worldwide Closing Collections: Rajinikanth Starrer Fails To Enter The Profit Zone

Notably, after returning to India, Haasan had hosted Bigg Boss Tamil's weekend episodes wherein he was seen interacting with the audiences and contestants zealously. With the news of him testing positive for COVID-19 going viral on social media, fans have expressed worry and have been flooding the comment section of his tweet with 'get well soon' wishes. Also, many are disappointed with the news as he might now skip a couple of weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 due to his current condition.

On the film front, Kamal has Indian 2 with Shankar and Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram's shooting is currently underway.