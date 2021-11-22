    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Urges Fans To Stay Safe

      By
      |

      Kollywood stalwart Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19. The Ulaganayagan took to his Twitter handle to share the news with his fans and followers. The senior actor shared that he developed a mild cough after his US trip post which he got himself tested and the result came out positive. Sharing that he has isolated himself at a private hospital, Haasan urged his fans to stay safe reminding them that the pandemic is still not over.

      Kamal Haasan

      The 67-year-old actor's tweet written in Tamil read, "There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Remember, the pandemic is not over yet. Stay safe." (loose translation)

      Jai Bhim Controversy: TJ Gnanavel Says It Is Wrong To Hold Suriya Responsible; Apologises To The CommunityJai Bhim Controversy: TJ Gnanavel Says It Is Wrong To Hold Suriya Responsible; Apologises To The Community

      Annaatthe Worldwide Closing Collections: Rajinikanth Starrer Fails To Enter The Profit ZoneAnnaatthe Worldwide Closing Collections: Rajinikanth Starrer Fails To Enter The Profit Zone

      Notably, after returning to India, Haasan had hosted Bigg Boss Tamil's weekend episodes wherein he was seen interacting with the audiences and contestants zealously. With the news of him testing positive for COVID-19 going viral on social media, fans have expressed worry and have been flooding the comment section of his tweet with 'get well soon' wishes. Also, many are disappointed with the news as he might now skip a couple of weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 due to his current condition.

      On the film front, Kamal has Indian 2 with Shankar and Vikram with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram's shooting is currently underway.

      Comments
      Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 16:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 22, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X