Kamal Haasan To Contest From Chennai; MNM Offers 50 Lakh Job Opportunities For Youth!

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor is all set to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. As per the latest reports, Kamal Haasan is contesting from the Alandur constituency, Chennai. Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the political party founded by the actor has promised 50 lakhs of job opportunities for the youth.

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan opted for the Alandur constituency of Chennai, mainly because of two reasons. MGR (MG Ramachandran), the former Tamil Nadu Cheif Minister had won from this constituency, which was formerly called Parangimalai constituency between 1967 to 1976. Also, Makkal Needhi Maiam had polled about 10 percent of votes in the urban regions, during the Lok Sabha elections.

However, some other sources suggest that Kamal Haasan might contest from two constituencies simultaneously, and the second one is expected to be Coimbatore. However, there is no official confirmation on any of these reports, yet. Meanwhile, the veteran actor launched the second phase of MNM's election campaign in Alandur, on March 3, Wednesday.

Ahead of the elections, Kamal Haasan revealed the Makkal Needhi Maiam's agenda for women and youth welfare, and sports development, on Wednesday. According to the agenda, the actor-politician and party have promised 50 lakhs of job opportunities for the youth of Tamil Nadu. The agenda also promises that the household work will be monetized and homemakers will receive recognition.

It also promises to provide 50 percent representation for women in all uniformed services of Tamil Nadu, hostels in every district to provide free overnight stay for women in distress. The agenda also suggests that the government will distribute sanitary napkins for poor adolescent girls and women if MNM comes to power.

Meanwhile, V Ponraj, the scientific adviser of the former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, has joined Makkal Needhi Maiam. The party has appointed Ponraj as its Vice President.

Also Read:

Kamal Haasan Receives COVID-19 Vaccination; Pens Down An Inspiring Note

Master: BTS Video Of Vijay And Vijay Sethupathi Taken During Climax Shoot Takes The Internet By Storm