Kamal Haasan To Join Hands With Vetrimaaran For His Next: Reports

Kamal Haasan is all set to make a grand comeback to cinema, with a handful of promising projects in his kitty. In several interviews, the veteran actor had expressed his desire to work with the celebrated young talents of the Tamil film industry. Now, the latest reports suggest that Kamal Haasan might team up with filmmaker Vetrimaaran, for his next.

Yes, you read it right. The reports regarding a possible collaboration of Kamal Haasan and Vetrimaaran started doing rounds after actor-director Sripriya revealed a major hint on the veteran actor's upcoming projects. The senior actress made this interesting revelation in her recent interview with TOI.

"Only Kamal Haasan can do Papanasam sequel in Tamil. But he doesn't have the time for the sequel amidst his busy schedule. Kamal is already busy with the local body elections and Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Apart from that, he has two projects lined up - one is Vikram and another one with director Vetrimaaran," said Sripriya when she was asked about the possibilities of a sequel to Papanasam.

Even though both Kamal Haasan and Vetrimaaran have not officially confirmed the collaboration yet, Sripriya's revelation has left the fans of both the actor and director, as well as the Tamil cine-goers totally excited. If the rumours are to be believed, the untitled project is bankrolled by Anbu Chezhiyan, under the banner Gopuram Films. The project is expected to have an official launch on the occasion of Kamal Haasan's birthday, this year.

Coming to Kamal Haasan's work front, the veteran actor is currently busy with the shooting of Vikram, the upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj project. He is reportedly planning to shoot for the pending portions of Indian 2, the much-awaited Shankar directorial produced by Lyca Productions, after wrapping up the shoot of Vikram.