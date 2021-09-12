Kamal Haasan To Sport His Iconic Look From A 1980s Film In Vikram: Reports

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor is all set to make a comeback to cinema after a break, with the upcoming project Vikram. The movie, which is touted to be a political thriller, is directed by the talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The sources close to Vikram have now revealed an exciting update on Kamal Haasan's look in the film.

From the posters of the project that are revealed so far, it is evident that the Ulaganayan is sporting a salt n pepper look. However, the latest reports suggest that Kamal Haasan might be sporting his iconic look from a popular 1980s film in Vikram.

However, more details of the veteran actor's second look for Vikram are still kept under the wraps. But, it has been confirmed that the National award-winner is playing a retired police officer in the movie. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to reveal Kamal Haasan's second look with a special poster, very soon.

Vikram, which marks Kamal Haasan's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is an adherent fan of the veteran actor. The film is being made as a fan boy's tribute to his idol. The first teaser and posters of the movie featuring Kamal Haasan had taken social media by storm.

Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, the two most sought-after talents of South Indian cinema, are playing pivotal roles in the project. Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly playing the lead antagonist in the project, while Fahadh Faasil is playing a character with gray shades.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial features an extensive star cast including Andrea Jeremiah, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and others in the supporting roles. Girish Gangadharan is the DOP. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and original score. Vikram is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan himself, under his home banner Raaj Kamal International.