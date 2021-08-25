Kamal Haasan, Vikram And Vijay Sethupathi To Unite For A Big Budget Film?

Multi-starrers have become the new cool of the town. It is no secret that the south film industry is experimenting with big-budget projects by bringing together actors from various languages. Films like Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram and Pushpa are a few examples.

Well now, if reports are to be believed, another multi-starrer is on the cards and its announcement is surely going to leave fans flabbergasted. According to the latest grapevine, actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Chiyaan Vikram will be joining hands for a big-budget film.

Rumouredly, Ulaganayagan has kick-started the initial work of a project, which is said to be the sequel of his 1992 film Thevar Magan that also starred late legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan in a key role. Interestingly, Kamal has scripted a story for the sequel and is now closely working with Mollywood director Mahesh Narayanan for the same. Reportedly, the actor recently saw the helmer's previous venture Malik (Malayalam) starring Fahadh Faasil and decided to rope him in for his highly ambitious project.

Though there is no confirmation, reports suggest that Vikram will be playing the role of Kamal Haasan's son in the film. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the lead antagonist. Well, with the buzz going viral on social media, fans are hoping that it indeed turns out to be true. Given that the three actors are known for their intense acting stints, the film will surely turn into a blockbuster if it really happens.

As of now, Kamal and Vijay Sethupathi are working on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, while Chiyaan is super busy shooting for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan also starring Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Aishwarya Lekshmi.