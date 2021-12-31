Kamal Haasan Visits Puneeth Rajkumar’s Residence In Bengaluru, Pays Tribute

Kollywood stalwart Kamal Haasan recently made headlines after he returned to the sets of his upcoming film Vikram post recovering from COVID-19. Well, to shoot a special sequence the actor flew down to Bengaluru, and reportedly visited Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's residence. According to reports, the Ulagayagan paid his tribute and met the late actor's family and friends to express condolences. Kamal's close friend and actor Ramesh Aravind also accompanied him during the visit.

Earlier, upon learning the news of his untimely death, Kamal had tweeted, "The demise of my dear younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar was most unexpected. We were mutually very fond of each other. My deepest sympathy to his family and his fans in Karnataka. #PuneethRajkumar."

The Power Star's death has indeed left a void too large to fill. Puneeth left for his heavenly abode on October 29 following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 46. Swarms of people from across the country had flown down to Bengaluru to see their idol for one last time to pay their final respect. He was buried at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Studios, where his parents were also laid to rest. Puneeth's eyes were donated in accordance with a pledge by his father and late legendary actor Rajkumar.

Coming back to Kamal Haasan, the actor is presently busy shooting Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Also featuring Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Kalidas Jayaram and Shivani Narayanan, the film is touted to be a cop drama. Produced by Kamal and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International, the actioner will hit the cinemas on March 31 next year. The leading man is also a part of Indian 2 directed by Shankar.

He is also hosting the 5th edition of Bigg Boss Tamil. Reportedly, the show's finale will be held on January 16 (Sunday). However, an official confirmation is awaited.