Karnan Advance Bookings Are Open: The Dhanush Starrer To Get A Massive Start?

Karnan, the action thriller that features Dhanush in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres on April 9. The project marks Dhanush's first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. The advance bookings for Karnan are finally open, and the movie is getting amazing responses from the audience.

Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer of Karnan had revealed that the advance booking for Karnan will be opening on April 6. "#Karnan bookings starts from today 7:10 PM #KarnanArrivesOnApril9," wrote the producer on his Twitter post. As per the latest updates, the pre-booking rate is excellent for the Dhanush starrer.

In that case, Karnan will undoubtedly get a massive start at the theatres on April 9. If things proceed at the same rate, the Mari Selvaraj directorial has all chances to get a record-breaking opening at the box office. Expectations are riding high on the project after the release of its promising teaser and unique soundtrack.

As per the reports, Karnan will get an OTT release exactly a month after its theatrical release. In that case, the Dhanush starrer will release on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021. The makers are expected to officially announce the exciting news in a couple of days.

If the reports are to be true, Karnan is a rural social drama, which is based on a caste riot that happened in Kodiyankulam, Tamil Nadu in 1991. Dhanush is playing the titular character Karnan, who is on a mission to save his people.

Karnan features popular Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead opposite Dhanush. The movie features Lal, Natty, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, and so on in the other pivotal roles. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score for the movie.

