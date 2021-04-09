Karnan Day 1 Box Office Collection: Dhanush Starrer Opens To A Thunderous Response!

Cine-goers can't stop gushing over Dhanush's brilliant performance in the recently released film Karnan. After a long wait owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the rural drama rolled out in theatres on April 9.

With no major competitor, the Dhanush-starrer managed to woo the audience with its unique charm. What surprised even more is the fact that the film received 5-star reviews from most critics, which is not something we see everyday. Talking about business, the film has acquired a total net collection of Rs 10 crore (approx) from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala on its opening day, which is very impressive as per Kollywood's standard. Well, with the film weaving magic at the box office and the government slashing occupancy to 50 % in theatres, fans of the star are dubious about the collection and are indeed hoping for the best, given the fact that Karnan is a deserving flick.

The National Award-winning actor plays the role of a youngster who is on a mission to safeguard the rights and lives of his people. Dhanush's flawless performance and emotions have blended beautifully with the acting chops of the other supporting actors. Santhosh Narayanan's music with Theni Eswar's cinematography has also turned the film into a perfect audio-visual treat for the audience.

Also featuring Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Karnan marks Mollywood actress Rajisha Vijayan's debut in Kollywood. Backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations, the film has editing carried out by Selva RK. The distribution rights of Karnan have been sold to Zee Studios.

Also Read: Karnan Twitter Review: Dhanush's Raw Avatar Is Here To Win Your Hearts!

Also Read: Karnan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download