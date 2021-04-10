Karnan Day 2 Box Office Collection: Dhanush Starrer Continues Its Dream Run!

Dhanush's recent release Karnan is running successfully in theatres. Released on April 9, the film has been grabbing the immense attention of the audience. Despite 50% occupancy implemented yet again by the Tamil Nadu government from April 10, the film has been able to pull the audiences to the theatres.

After garnering Rs 10.50 crore (gross) on its opening day, the film has now acquired a net collection between Rs 4-6 crore with its second-day theatrical run. As the film rakes in a mammoth amount, we will have to wait and watch to see if Karnan continues its balanced run in the days to come.

Written and directed by Mari Selvaraj, the Dhanush-starrer is a beautifully crafted film that revolves around the titular character Karnan, who fights for the rights of the oppressed villagers. Karnan the film is said to be influenced by the Manjolai Riots of 1999 and the Melavalavu massacre of 1997. As expected, the star has yet again struck gold with his raw characterization. The film has also come as a double treat for all Dhanush fans, as they recently celebrated the actor's big victory at the 67th National Film Awards. For the unversed, the actor has shared the Best Actor award (2019) for his role in Asuran with Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle- Hindi).

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations, the film also features an ensemble cast including Rajisha Vijayan, Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Master fame Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli. The technical team of Karnan consists of 'Enjoy Enjaami' music composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer Theni Eswar and editor Selva RK.

