Karnan First Look Is Out: The Dhanush Starrer To Hit The Theatres On April 9!

The much-awaited Karnan first look poster is finally out. Dhanush, the leading man and the rest of the team members revealed the highly anticipated first look poster of Karnan and announced the release date, through his official social media pages. The highly anticipated Mari Selvaraj directorial will hit the theatres on April 9, 2021.

Dhanush, the leading man looks intense in the promising Karnan first look, which hints that something interesting is in store for the audiences. The National award-winner, who is all excited about the project, wrote on his social media posts: "#Karnan first look and "THEATRICAL RELEASE"date !!"

Mari Selvaraj, the director of the project shared the Karnan first look on his Twitter page and wrote: ""The Soul of Justice never dies." With great delight,sharing with you the much awaited first look of #Karnan & the release date."

As reported earlier, the dubbing works of Karnan are already completed. Dhanush, the leading man finished dubbing for the project before heading to Los Angeles for the shooting of his much-awaited Hollywood project, The Gray Man. Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer of the project, had revealed that he is extremely happy with Dhanush's performance in the project, through his official Twitter page.

Karnan is touted to be a rural social drama, which is based on a caste riot that happened in Kodiyankulam, Tamil Nadu in 1991. Rajisha Vijayan, the talented Malayalam actress is making her Tamil debut as the leading lady of the project. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score for the Mari Selvaraj directorial. Karnan is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations.

