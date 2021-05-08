Karnan OTT Release Date Is Out: The Dhanush Starrer To Stream On Amazon Prime Video From This Date

Karnan, the Dhanush starrer that hit the theatres recently, is one of the most acclaimed Tamil films of recent times. The Mari Selvaraj directorial has emerged as a critical and commercial success, despite releasing amidst pandemic. Reportedly, Karnan has finally got its OTT release date and is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

As per the latest updates, the Dhanush starring rural drama will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 14, Friday. The OTT release news has come out as a great relief for the audiences, who missed Karnan in theatres due to the coronavirus second wave in the country.

The Mari Selvaraj directorial is expected to win the hearts of the non-Tamil speaking audiences with its OTT release. The movie, which has been considered as one of the finest mainstream films made in Tamil in recent times, has been receiving praise for its brilliant theme and making. Dhanush, who played the titular character Karnan, has totally impressed the cine-goers with his power-packed performance.

Dhanush's Next With Mari Selvaraj To Be A Sequel To Karnan?

The rural drama marked the Tamil debut of Rajisha Vijayan, the talented Malayalam actress. Rajisha appeared as the female lead opposite Dhanush in the movie, which featured Lal, Natty, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, Gowri G Kishan, and so on in the supporting roles. The songs of Karnan, which are composed by Santhosh Narayanan, have emerged as chartbusters.

Dhanush Announces Yet Another Collaboration With Mari Selvaraj After Karnan; Shoot To Commence Next Year

Meanwhile, Dhanush had recently confirmed that he is all set to join hands with director Mari Selvaraj once again. Initially, it was speculated that the duo is teaming up for the sequel of Karnan, the sources close to the project slammed the rumours. As per the reports, Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj duo's upcoming project will start rolling by the beginning of 2022.