Karnan Teaser Review: A Glimpse Of Dhanush-Mari Selvaraj's Fascinating Rural Drama!

The highly anticipated Karnan teaser is finally revealed. The team members, including leading man Dhanush, director Mari Selvaraj, and others, took to their respective social media pages to reveal the teaser at 7 PM on Tuesday (March 23, 2021). The highly promising official teaser of Karnan is now winning the internet and has raised the expectations over the project.

Read Karnan teaser review here...

The 2.01 minutes long Karnan teaser gives a glimpse of the fascinating rural drama created by Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj, and the team. The teaser begins with the title "Karanin Purappadu" and the visual of a headless body. Later, we are introduced to the visuals, which hints towards the preparations of a big riot.

Next, an eagle is shown taking away a chick, and an old lady is seen cursing him saying that someone will come to clip his wings. This scene seemed more like a hint of the storyline of Karnan, which supposedly depicts a simpleton's revenge against a powerful person or a group. Later, Karnan, the titular character played by Dhanush enters with a horse and a sword in his hand. The teaser establishes him as the saviour of the villagers.

The biggest highlights of the brilliant teaser are unarguably the captivating background score by Santhosh Narayanan and exceptional visualisation by Theni Eswar. The wisely-crafted Karnan teaser hints that the Mari Selvaraj directorial is going to be a fulfilling cinematic experience rooted in the soul of rural Tamil Nadu. Dhanush's performance is undoubtedly going to be the most-exciting factor of the film.

Coming to the rest of the star cast, Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan is playing the female lead in the movie. Lal, Yogi Babu, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, and Gowri G Kishan essay the supporting roles. Karnan is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, under the banner V Creations.

