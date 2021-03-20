Karnan Teaser: The Massive Update Of Dhanush Starrer To Be Out On March 23!

It's confirmed! The highly anticipated teaser of Karnan will be released on March 23. Sharing the big news with his innumerable fans and followers, Dhanush tweeted, "Karnan teaser date", with a brand new poster of the film revealing the date. In the intriguing poster, the actor can be seen sitting handcuffed while holding a dagger with both hands.

Well, the fans and followers of the actor are super thrilled with the latest update of the film and are now trending hashtags #Dhanush and #Karnan on social media to celebrate the occasion.

Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj will hit the theatres on April 9. Interestingly, 3 songs from the film have been released so far namely, 'Kandaa Vara Sollunga', 'Pandarathi Puranam' and 'Draupathaiyin Mutham'. The songs scored by music composer Santhosh Narayanan have already become chartbusters on music streaming platforms.

Karnan will have Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady. Backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner V Creations, the film also features an ensemble cast including Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Lal Paul, Yogi Babu and Master actress Gouri G Kishan.

On a related note, Dhanush is also awaiting the release of his highly awaited film Jagame Thandhiram helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The multi-faceted actor is also a part of Karthick Naren's yet-to-be-titled film. He will be featuring alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the Bollywood film Atrangi Re. Interestingly, the star has also started shooting for his Hollywood debut film The Gray Man.

