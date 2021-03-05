Karnan Teaser To Release This Weekend: Dhanush Drops A Major Hint!

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is all set to release the much-awaited Karnan teaser, this weekend. Interestingly, Dhanush himself dropped a major hint regarding the teaser release on his official Twitter page, recently. The actor's tweet has totally raised the expectations of cine-goers, and the hashtag "Karnan teaser" is now taking social media by storm.

The leading man, who is highly active on Twitter, recently took to his official page and wrote: "#Karnan teaser .. very soon". After Dhanush made the revelations, the sources close to the project began to suggest that the teaser will be dropping this weekend, mostly on March 7, Sunday. However, an official confirmation on the teaser release is yet to be made by the makers.

Karnan team had released the second song from the Mari Selvaraj directorial, "Pandarathi Puranam" recently. The song, which is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, is sung by the veteran musician Deva. Yugabharathi, the senior poet has penned the lyrics for the song, which has already emerged as a chartbuster.

As reported earlier, the highly anticipated project that marks Dhanush's first collaboration with director Mari Selvaraj will hit the theatres on April 9, 2021. If the reports are to be true, Karnan is a rural social drama, which is based on a caste riot that happened in Kodiyankulam, Tamil Nadu in 1991.

Rajisha Vijayan, the popular Malayalam actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Dhanush in the movie. Lal, cinematographer-actor Natty, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, and so on play the other pivotal roles. Theni Eswar is the director of photography. Selva RK handles the editing. Karnan is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner V Creations.

