Karnan Twitter Review: Dhanush’s Raw Avatar Is Here To Win Your Hearts!

National Award-winning actor Dhanush is back on big screens post the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. One of his highly-talked-about films Karnan has hit the theatres today (April 9). Countless fans and followers of the actor who witnessed the mass 'padam' during the FDFS (First Day First Show) have been praising the star for his effortless yet moving performance.

His intriguing role along with the action sequences, thrilling BGM (background music) and outstanding performances of other actors have been garnering huge applause on social media. Revolving around a lionhearted youngster who serves as a saviour for the conservationist villagers to safeguard them from the torture of police and the powerful men, Karnan is high on emotions and thrill. The rural drama scripted and helmed by Mari Selvaraj has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, best known for his recently released song 'Enjoy Enjaami', which has already become a trendsetter on social media.

Interestingly, the leading lady Rajisha Vijayan is making her Kollywood debut with Karnan. Also featuring Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli in supporting roles, the film is produced by Kalaipuli S Than under his production banner V Creations. The technical team of Karnan consists of Theni Eswar and Selva RK who have carried out cinematography and editing respectively for the film.

On a related note, the rural drama has done an exceptional pre-release business. Reportedly, the team has garnered close to Rs 26 crore for its Tamil Nadu theatrical rights, which is said to be the highest in Dhanush's career. The actor's 2019 film Asuran was the last film to do a massive business of Rs 25 crore share in the state. Well, as the film does an impressive pre-release business and garners positive response from theatres, fans are expecting Karnan to ring the cash registers at the box office in the days to come.

Are you planning to watch Karnan this week? Check out what Twitterati have to say about the Dhanush-starrer.

Also Read: Dhanush's Karnan In Trouble! Tamil Nadu Govt Decreases Occupancy To 50 Per Cent In Theatres

Also Read: Karnan Advance Bookings Are Open: The Dhanush Starrer To Get A Massive Start?