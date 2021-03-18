Karthi Pens A Sweet Message As He Reveals His Newborn Son’s Name

Not too long ago, Karthi shared a good news about his second child's birth. Calling it a life-changing experience, the actor revealed that he and his wife Ranjini Chinnaswamy have welcomed a baby boy.

Well now, adding another joyful moment to their lives by naming their baby Kandhan, a synonym with Lord Murugan (also called Karthikeyan), the Paiyaa star has taken to social media to share a heartfelt message for the little one. The actor penned (on March 17) in Tamil which loosely translates to, "Dear..Mom, sister and I are very fondly naming you Kandhan. May your arrival bring sweetness to our family. Sincerely, Dad."

Notably, the name Kandhan has a strong connect with the actor's name Karthi, which is also derived from Karthikeyan. Well, along with the message, the actor also shared a cute picture of his son's hand, that indeed garnered the attention of the netizens, with many finding it adorable. Fans and followers of Karthi have also been congratulating the actor in this regard. For the unversed, the actor also has a 9-year-old daughter Umayaal.

On the work front, Karthi, who was previously seen in Jeethu Joseph's Thambi alongside actress Jyothika, is awaiting the release of his next titled Sulthan. Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the action-drama features National Crush Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film also marks the actress' maiden venture in Kollywood.

On the other hand, Karthi will also feature in Mani Ratnam's highly ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan. He will reportedly play the role of Vandiyadevan Senai thalaivan, a feudatory of the Chola Kings in the epic drama, which also features an extensive cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

