Kasada Thapara Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Sundeep Kishan's most talked-about film Kasada Thapara has released today (August 27) on SonyLIV. Directed by Chimbu Devan, the anthology has become the latest film to be leaked online.

Kasada Thapara has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites. Well, this is not the first time when a Tamil film released on a streaming platform has leaked online within hours of its release. Earlier, films like Sarpatta Parambarai. Teddy, Thittam Irandu, Netrikann and Boomika also fell prey to piracy.

Coming back to Kasada Thapara, the film consists of 6 stories that are different from one another but are linked by a common thread.

Earlier, during his interaction with DTNext, Chimbu Devan had shared that the Tamil drama is a hyperlink film that has six different episodes. Throwing light on the same, he said, "Kasada Thapara is one film with six different episodes. It is a hyperlink movie. One film has a connection with another, which is why I had to direct all six of them. Moreover, to keep the continuity intact, I had to brief all the technicians about the other episodes, which is an exciting process. It too has finishing hamlets and has a diverse lifestyle and you could see people from all walks of life."

Featuring an ensemble cast including Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra, Premgi Amaren, Janani, Harish Kalyan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Venkat Prabhu, the film is backed by renowned production banners Black Ticket Company and Trident Arts owned by Venkat and R Ravindran respectively.

The music for Kasada Thapara's six segments has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Santhosh Narayanan, Ghibran, Pregmi, Sam CS and Sean Roldan.