Kasada Thapara Twitter Review: Twitterati Have THIS To Say About Chimbu Devan’s Anthology

The highly talked about anthology film Kasada Thapara is now streaming on SonyLIV. Directed by Chimbu Devan, the film was released on August 27 on the popular OTT platform. With its release, the film has been getting impressive response.

As of yet, netizens who have watched it have given the anthology a positive response. Cinephiles can't keep calm now as social media is filled with praises for the actors' brilliant performances and intriguing plotlines of each story. Jointly backed by Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company and R Ravindran's Trident Arts, Kasada Thapara has six stories that are different but are connected by a common thread. Interestingly, the tagline of the film is Tales of South Madras.

Kasada Thapara boasts a massive star-studded ensemble cast. The anthology features Sundeep Kishan, Harish Kalyan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Premgi Amaren, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Regina Cassandra, Venkat Prabhu, Janani Iyer, Vijayalakshmi, Chandini Tamilarasan, Arvind Akash and Sendrayan.

Sarpatta Parambarai Television Premiere: Arya Starrer To Hit Mini Screens In October?

Rudhran Release Date: Raghava Lawrence's Action Drama To Hit Cinemas In 2022!

The film has songs composed by some of the very talented music directors of Kollywood including Yuvan Shankar Raja, Premgi, Santhosh Narayanan, Ghibran, Sam CS, Sean Roldan. The film's cinematography department is handled by MS Prabhu, SD Vijay Milton, RD Rajasekhar, Sakthi Saravanan, Balasubramaniam and SR Kathir. The movie was set to release in July but was postponed due to the pandemic. Kasada Thapara was officially announced by actor Suriya through his Twitter handle.

As the film becomes the latest talk of the town, let's see what Twitterati think about the Chimbu Devan directorial.