Kasada Thapara Twitter Review: Twitterati Have THIS To Say About Chimbu Devan’s Anthology

The
highly
talked
about
anthology
film
Kasada
Thapara
is
now
streaming
on
SonyLIV.
Directed
by
Chimbu
Devan,
the
film
was
released
on
August
27
on
the
popular
OTT
platform.
With
its
release,
the
film
has
been
getting
impressive
response.
As
of
yet,
netizens
who
have
watched
it
have
given
the
anthology
a
positive
response.
Cinephiles
can't
keep
calm
now
as
social
media
is
filled
with
praises
for
the
actors'
brilliant
performances
and
intriguing
plotlines
of
each
story.
Jointly
backed
by
Venkat
Prabhu's
Black
Ticket
Company
and
R
Ravindran's
Trident
Arts,
Kasada
Thapara
has
six
stories
that
are
different
but
are
connected
by
a
common
thread.
Interestingly,
the
tagline
of
the
film
is
Tales
of
South
Madras.
Kasada
Thapara
boasts
a
massive
star-studded
ensemble
cast.
The
anthology
features
Sundeep
Kishan,
Harish
Kalyan,
Shantanu
Bhagyaraj,
Premgi
Amaren,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Regina
Cassandra,
Venkat
Prabhu,
Janani
Iyer,
Vijayalakshmi,
Chandini
Tamilarasan,
Arvind
Akash
and
Sendrayan.
The
film
has
songs
composed
by
some
of
the
very
talented
music
directors
of
Kollywood
including
Yuvan
Shankar
Raja,
Premgi,
Santhosh
Narayanan,
Ghibran,
Sam
CS,
Sean
Roldan.
The
film's
cinematography
department
is
handled
by
MS
Prabhu,
SD
Vijay
Milton,
RD
Rajasekhar,
Sakthi
Saravanan,
Balasubramaniam
and
SR
Kathir.
The
movie
was
set
to
release
in
July
but
was
postponed
due
to
the
pandemic.
Kasada
Thapara
was
officially
announced
by
actor
Suriya
through
his
Twitter
handle.
As
the
film
becomes
the
latest
talk
of
the
town,
let's
see
what
Twitterati
think
about
the
Chimbu
Devan
directorial.