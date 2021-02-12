Keerthy Suresh And Anirudh Ravichander In Love; Planning To Tie The Knot This Year: Report

After several rumours regarding Anirudh Ravichander's relationship with singer Jonita Gandhi, the latest report suggest that the celebrated singer is now planning to enter wedlock very soon. Interestingly, if reports have anything to do with reality, the Master music director has been in a relationship with actress Keerthy Suresh for a long time, and the duo has decided to tie the knot by the end of 2021.

Though there is no confirmation regarding the reports that are doing the rounds on social media, rumours are rife that the two artists will soon disclose their wedding date to their countless fans and followers. Well, with the rumours going viral, fans of both Anirudh and Keerthy are highly elated and are waiting for the big announcement. On the other hand, many are still finding it hard to process the rumour and are requesting the duo to clarify about the same through their social media handles.

If you may recall, earlier rumours were doing the rounds that Keerthy will be tying the knot with a Chennai-based businessman. However, no clarification was given either by the actress or her family members. Notably, the duo's picture together during Anirudh's birthday bash had also made many heads turn.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of projects in her kitty that includes Tamil films Annaatthe, Saani Kaayidham and Telugu projects Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Aina Istham Nuvvu. The beautiful actress is also a part of Malayalam films like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Vaashi.

On the other hand, after the terrific success of Master, Anirudh is busy with films including Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor, Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Indian 2, Vijay's Thalapathy 65 and Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara-Samantha's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

