Keerthy Suresh-Anirudh Ravichander Wedding: Actress' Father Suresh Kumar Reveals The Truth!

After several speculations regarding Keerthy Suresh's wedding with celebrated music composer Anirudh Ravichander, the diva's father and renowned Malayalam producer Suresh Kumar has now revealed the truth behind the same.

Rubbishing the ongoing buzz, Suresh during his interaction with a leading tabloid said that the news circulating about the actress' wedding is false and has nothing to do with reality. He also stated that this marks the third time when Keerthy Suresh's name has been dragged into false marriage rumours.

For the unversed, of late, there have been rumours that the duo has been in a relationship for a long time and are planning to tie the knot later this year. Anirudh and Keerthy's picture posing together during the former's birthday bash had also made many heads turn. Though a few fans and followers were expecting the 'announcement' about their wedding, Suresh's latest statement has cleared the air about their relationship rumours

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is currently busy with her project that includes Tamil films Annaatthe, Saani Kaayidham and Telugu projects Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Aina Istam Nuvvu. The actress is also a part of Malayalam films like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Vaashi.

On the other hand, Anirudh has a slew of projects including Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor, Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Indian 2, Vijay's Thalapathy 65 and Vijay Sethupathi-Nayanthara-Samantha's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. His previous venture Master with Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj garnered huge love from the audience and critics alike.

