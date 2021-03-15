Khushbu Sundar In BJP’s First List Of Candidates For Tamil Nadu Polls

Actor Khushbu Sundar has now secured a place in the first list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Khushbu had grabbed headlines when she had quit the Congress party last year, writing a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi for the same. With this latest development, the actor-politician will now be contesting from Chennai's Thousand Lights constituency against Dr Ezhilan from DMK.

Khushbu Sundar took to her Twitter handle to inform her followers about the same and express her happiness. She thanked the BJP for giving her the opportunity to contest from the Thousand Lights constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. She also stated that she promises to work hard and win the same. Her tweet read as, "I thank @BJP4India from the bottom of my heart for giving me the opportunity to contest from #thousandlights in the upcoming #TamilNaduElections2021 Promise to work hard and win." Take a look at the tweet shared by the actor.

Talking about Khushbu Sundar's resignation letter as she quit the Congress party, the actor had mentioned in the same that she felt suppressed and pushed by the people who had no connection with ground reality. The Chinna Thambi actor had further added in the letter stating that few elements who are seated at a higher level in the party, have no connectivity with ground reality or public recognition. The actor had mentioned that these elements wanted to dictate terms and few party members like her who instead wanted to work sincerely were suppressed and pushed in the process.

For the unversed, Khushbu Sundar was a member of the DMK party before she moved to Congress. This will be the actor's first stint as contesting for an election. The Michael Madana Kama Rajan actor recently also got vaccinated for COVID-19. She had shared the same in her social media account wherein she mentioned that she has received her vaccination at The Apollo Hospital, in Chennai. Sharing the same, Khushbu stated that she did the same because she cares for her family and everyone else whom she meets on a daily basis. The actor also stated another reason for her to take the vaccine is that she is asthmatic with severe sinusitis.

